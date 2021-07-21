dayton-daily-news logo
LOCKHART, Raymond W.

Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Spring Hills of Middletown where he had been a

patient for two weeks. He was born October 18, 1933, in

Cincinnati, Ohio, and lived in Middletown all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1954. Raymond was employed at ARMCO Steel as a pipe fitter for 40 years,

retiring in 1994. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Raymond was a very talented person, creating drawings, painting pictures and doing wood carvings in his spare time. He also played the harmonica and accordion. Preceding him in death was his mother, Bertha Smith; his wife, Margaret Lockhart in 2017; and his son, David Scott Lockhart on June 29, 2021. He is survived by one son, Dean (Cindy) Lockhart; one brother, Edward (Nancy) Lockhart; three granddaughters, Shanda (Mike) Carter, Rachel (Andrew) Boldt and Denise (Steven) Crane; three great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and many friends. The family is honoring his wish to be cremated with no services. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

