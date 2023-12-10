Lodge, Robert O. "Tuck"



Robert O. "Tuck" Lodge, age 92 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023. He retired from General Motors. Tuck was a longtime member of Englewood United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and sang in the Barbershop Quartet and choir. He was also a member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge #743 F. & A.M. and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. Tuck volunteered for many years at Good Samaritan Hospital, Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm, and Northmont F.I.S.H. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law: Stephen Lodge of Arcanum, Michael & Mary Rose Lodge of Tipp City, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sister and brothers-in-law: Rheta & Richard Matthews, Roger Vicroy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Norma (Stephens) Lodge, parents: Robert and Donna (Jackson) Lodge and sisters: Hazel Teighert and Nancy Vicroy. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home with Pastor Norman Moxley II officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Tuck and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



