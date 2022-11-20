LOFSTEDT, Ettamae



Ettamae Lofstedt, 94, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 12, 2022. Daughter of Etta Mae and Edward Monty, she was a lifelong resident of New York State, before she moved to Centerville in 2008 to start a new chapter of her life after the passing of her beloved husband of 41 years, George C. Lofstedt. She was a devoted and loving Mother who leaves behind 5 children who loved her very much: Marcia Pratt, Bonnie Hopkins Caroprese, Harold Hopkins, Mary Hopkins-Conway and Dolores Lofstedt, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Before her retirement, Ettamae worked as a bookkeeper but that was only part of who she was. She was devoted to God and was treasurer and sabbath school teacher at her church in Schenectady, NY, for many years, leading others to Christ. Through her battle with dementia, she retained her sweetness and sense of humor and met each new day with a smile and a cup of coffee! Always a cheerful, loving and helpful soul, she brightened this world while she was in it and her reward is waiting for her in Heaven. Rest in peace precious Mom. Burial will take place in Ballston Spa, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

