LOFTON, Webster

LOFTON, Webster James

Age 60 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born November 23, 1960, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Welbert Lofton and Rose Costa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Willie James Lofton; Wendy Carol Lofton and Dorina Lofton; and his grandparents on both sides. Webster is survived by his

sister, Mary (Vernon)

Hammonds; brothers, Lovill Lofton and Alexander (MaKeisha) Lofton; special brother, Anthony Bell; numerous nieces and nephews. Webster went to school in Dayton, served in the U.S. Army, lived in Dayton and Chillicothe, and was loved by many. A Celebration of Webster's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Please contact the family if you wish to attend. To share a memory of Webster or a condolence to his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

