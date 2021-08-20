LOGAN, Carol Donaldson



Carol Donaldson Logan, 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on August 13, 2021, at the Masonic Home, Springfield, Ohio.



Carol was born March 3, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Donaldson, Jr. and Viola (Carter) Donaldson. She graduated from Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Ohio.



Carol worked at International Harvester in the 1970s and 80s. On the weekends, she elegantly displayed her passion and talent spending most of her time in the 1970s up to the early 2000s in the fashion industry putting together fashion shows that showed off her exquisite designs and creativity.



On September 4, 1993, she married the ultimate love of her life, Paul Logan. Together they shared cruises throughout the Caribbean Islands with friends and family. They were often seen together as the life of the party at so many Line Dance functions in Ohio and on many of the Cruises taken together in the Caribbean. Their signature together was how they loved to dress up matching the colors and clothes they



fashionably put together. They lived many splendid years



together until Paul's passing in October, 2019.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Joy Donaldson Cunningham, daughters: Lucretia Clarke and



Carlotta Hagans, and wonderful husband, Paul Logan.



Carol is survived by her sisters: Sandra Donaldson Blackmon, Portia Jackson, Barbara Robinson; brother: Glenn



Donaldson; sons: Lee Marvin Hagans, and Carl Donaldson; grandchildren: Kevin Hagans, Karen Hagans, Montez Clarke, Emanuel Donaldson, Tameka Owens, Ishaq Donaldson,



Malcolm Donaldson, and Mira Donaldson; great-grandchildren: Emanuel Donaldson, Chandler and Chad "Bub" Robinson, Jr.; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Service for Carol Logan will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South



Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, with a walk-trough visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service which will be at 11:00 am with Bishop Hocker officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed and face mask will be



required. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

