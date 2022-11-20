LOGAN, Lewis

LOGAN, Jr., Lewis E.



"Junior"



Was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 1, 1930. He was one of 11 children born to Reverend Lewis E. Logan, Sr. and Maude Logan. He had 10 siblings that preceded him in death, Benjamin Logan Sr. (Jean), John C. Logan (Harline), Garnell Logan, Donald Logan, Robert Logan, Nellie Jones (Frank), Clementine Jackson, Vivian Childs (Clayton), Lois Logan, and Ruth Logan.



Junior attended Dunbar High School and held several jobs during his lifetime, including Ben Logan Enterprise Inc., Sucker's Meat Packing Company, and Pantorium Cleaners. He also owned and managed several properties.



Junior had a love for boxing. As a highly skilled boxer, he amassed a Golden Gloves Club record of 49 wins (47 knockouts) and 1 loss. Junior was considered a knockout artist. He was also a youth boxing coach for a number of years at the Salvation Army, and refereed boxing matches throughout the State of Ohio. In addition, he was an avid card player, and poker was his game.



Junior was married to Wilma Logan for many years where they were blessed with 5 children: Nina Simpson, Steve Logan (Bernice), Vicki Logan, Terry Logan (Sylvia), and Tracy Bennett (Clyde). Junior truly loved his family. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Junior was one of a kind, God fearing, outspoken, and determined. He touched many lives and helped others.



In addition to his children, Junior had 9 grandchildren: Travis Logan, Zachary Logan, Whitney Addison, Daemon Simpson, Staci Hill, Clyde Bennett, III, Paige Bennett, Sharita Williams, and Stevena Clay, as well as, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 South Broadway Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Viewing will be from 11AM – 12PM, and the funeral will be from 12PM. Interment will be at the Woodland Cemetery.



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Trotwood, OH.

