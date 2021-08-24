LOGAN, Rebecca "Jane"



Rebecca "Jane" Logan, age 70, of Springboro, Ohio, left this Earth to start the next part of her journey on August 18, 2021. Jane died in her home



after putting up a tough fight with pancreatic cancer.



Jane was born January 18, 1951, to Dorothy "Dottie"



Logan and the late Charles



Logan in Springboro. She is



survived by her mother Dottie Logan, her sister Amy Brown, brother-in-law Tom Brown, her son Josh Johnston, daughter-in-law Elaine, beloved grandchildren Emma, Ellerie, Charlie, and Henry, life partner of 17 years Mark Berlo, niece Sarah Rodewald, and nephew Wade Brown.



She cherished time spent with her grandchildren who grew up next door to Jane, and she would often take them on creative adventures.



Jane graduated from Springboro High School and was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She later went on to get her psychology degree from Antioch College.



Some may remember Jane as the Gourd Lady or remember different artistic crafts and paintings she'd sell at the 2nd Street Market in Dayton and other various craft shows. Jane was a member of the Springboro Historical Society and



volunteered for many of their events.



She retired from The Golden Lamb in 2019 after many years of hosting parties and beautifully decorating the rooms for every holiday.



A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Lovely's Chapel at Springboro Cemetery, 2348 Lower Springboro Road, Springboro, OH 45066. Dinner will follow at 5:30 pm at the Springboro Eagles.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rebecca's name to Hospice of Dayton and the American



Cancer Society.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Logan family.



