Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

LOHMEYER, Fritz

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LOHMEYER, Jr., Fritz W.

Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 26th, 2021. Fritz was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired as RN, BS, TNS and Critical Care Coordinator from Good Samaritan Hospital in 2010 after 34 years of service. Preceded in death by a grandson Maxwell Lucas Barlow,and long time friend Dianna Osborne. Survived by a daughter Marney (Britton) Almy of Dayton, son Marty Lohmeyer, and Gayle and her daughter Mckenzie of Troy, 5 grandchildren Sydni, Quinci, Colton,

Zachary, and Reilly, 1 great-granddaughter Amara, 2 sisters

Ellen Lohmeyer and Louise Burden, and niece Heather Sharp and family. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 1st, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by Services and a Tribute at 3 p.m. by Pastor Timothy McGlock. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in his memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Spraley, Michael
2
CAMPBELL, Donna
3
CRESON, Patricia
4
FLANAGAN, Eric
5
BLANKENSHIP, Glendola
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top