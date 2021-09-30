LOHREY, Adelaide Mason



Adelaide Mason Lohrey of Seaford passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Tidal Health - Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford, DE. She was 74.



She was born on November 11, 1946, in Bronxville, New York, the daughter of the late Charles Sanford King, II and Adelaide Whittemore King.



After graduating High School, she earned her nursing certificate from the Clara Mass School of Nursing and pursued a life-long career caring for others. She worked as an emergency room nurse at Miami Valley and Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio for more than 40 years.



She was a former member of the United Church of Christ. In her free time, she loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her sister, Sandra Ruark and her husband Jay of Federalsburg, a brother Douglas King of Highbridge, NJ, two grandchildren: Megan Kilpatrick, Benjamin Kilpatrick, daughters-in-law; Rebecca Kilpatrick and her husband



William, and Roberta Lohrey-Drake and her husband Doug; a niece Lisa Wencloff, nephew E. Alan Ruark, and great-niece Sarah Wencloff and great-nephew Jacob Wencloff.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lohrey, her children: Christine Adelaide Reutter and Frederick Charles Reutter.



There will be a celebration of life service for her at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 West Belle Street, Ridgely, MD 21660 or the Humane Society of Greene County Ohio, 187 Bellbrook Ave., Xenia, OH 45385.



Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home and Cremation Center.



