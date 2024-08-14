Lomax, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Lomax, 79, of Dayton, Ohio departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Born October 17, 1944, to William Thomas Lomax and Beatrice Hill Lomax, "Pat" was the eldest of five children. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1962, and later attended Miami-Jacobs Junior College where she trained as an administrative assistant. In 1965, she joined NCR Corporation and after a 30-year career, retired as Senior Director of Human Resources. Pat is survived by her loving brothers Dale Lomax and Donald Lomax, as well as many other cherished family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents William Thomas Lomax and Beatrice Hill Lomax, her sister Izora Lomax-Mapp and brother William Lomax, Jr., her nephew Khristian Petty, and great-nephew Kelvin Lomax, Jr., and her sister-in-law Mary Lomax. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Phillips Temple, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood. (H.H. Roberts)



