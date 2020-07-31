LONG, Christopher L. Age 53, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Chris was born on December 19, 1966, in Cocoa Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Long and brother, Randy Long, of KY. Chris is survived by his mother, Patricia Jones; sister, Lisa L. (Wally Jenkins) Long; and many other relatives and friends. Chris was a good man, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

