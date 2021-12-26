LONG, Daniel Ray



Daniel Ray Long, age 54, of South Charleston, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Norman F. Long and Patsy (Smith) Muter on August 28, 1967, in Troy, Ohio. He



is preceded in death by his



Maternal Grandmother Mabel Caldwell; Paternal Grandmother Louise VanHorn. Daniel is survived by his beloved wife Gina Long; parents; stepfather Tom Muter; stepmother Lorrie Long; daughters Courtney (Aaron) Roberds of Urbana, Cayla Long of Springfield, and McKenzie (Charles Grooms) McCarter of Springfield; sons Dustin Cain of Oregon, and Dylan McCarter of Springfield; sisters Rhonda (Alan) Knoop, and Mollie (Jason) Richeson; stepsister Hilleary (Greg Johnson) King; grandchildren Ryleigh, Charles, and one baby girl on the way Cienna Jade due at the end of January; several nieces, nephews, friends, and a host of golf buddies. Daniel was a loving husband, father, son, and grandpa. He will be missed by all of those who love him.



Daniel worked as a machinist for the Cascade Corporation. In his spare time, you could find him hanging out at a golf course, local archery shop, at a bowling alley. He enjoyed four wheeling, snowmobiling, and fishing but most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Family and Friends may call on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 4:30PM – 6PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a celebration of Daniel's life will be held at 6PM with Tom Muter officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



