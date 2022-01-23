Hamburger icon
LONG, Donald

LONG, Donald W.

Age 87, passed away in his wife's arms and right into the arms of his Lord and Savior,

Jesus on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Don was married to the love of his life Mary Lou for 64 years. He was known for his love of his wife and family, his sense of humor, proud Marine, and avid Buckeye football fan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou: son, Don: daughter,

Brenda: son, Mark (Martha): daughter Amy (Mike) York: daughter, Renee Lowe: numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Hope Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township, OH 45459, on

Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1-2:30 PM with a Celebration of Life Service following.

