LONG, Flora

LONG,



Reverend Flora Jean



Reverend Flora Jean Long was born Jan. 19, 1943, and entered the arms of Jesus and her Creator on Oct. 16, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her first



husband, Rev. Henry Arnold



Thomas; her second husband, Harold Long Jr.; and her brother, Robert Potts. She is survived by her children: Elissa McBee (Darrin), Rev. Dr. Brice Thomas, Rev. Matthew Thomas (Bev), Rebekah DeVilbiss (Jeff); and step-children: Tammy Ware,



Harold Long III (Tracy), and Penny West-Hagen; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her beloved pup, Baby Girl. Jean was a mother, musician and woman of God. Her favorite hobbies were music, piano/organ, and singing. Jean was a civilian Intelligence Aid at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and in Munich, Germany, for the Foreign Technology Division. She served as organist for Way of the Cross from 1978 until her death. She wanted to be remembered for being a mother of 7 and a loving wife. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm at Way of the Cross Church (612 Beatrice Drive, Riverside, OH 45403). Funeral service will begin at 12 pm with Rev. Bill Loudermilk officiating. Please visit



