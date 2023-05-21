Long, Frank



Frank Long, 91, of Middletown, Ohio - devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather - entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at home, surrounded by his loving family. A life-long Middletonian, Frank was born on March 12th,1932 to parents Charles Joseph Long and Grace Cecelia (McDaniel) Long, the 3rd of 4 children. Frank attended Holy Trinity Parish School where he met the future love of his life Jeanne Stabler, the best friend of his younger sister Marilyn. A 1950 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School, Frank excelled both academically and athletically. After high school, he went to work at Armco Steel Corporation. On January 18th, 1958 Frank and Jeanne wed at Holy Trinity Church. Together they started a family. They raised 14 children. They welcomed 45 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren during their 65 years of marriage. Family was everything to Frank and he was deeply proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He affectionately referred to them as "gifts". He will be greatly missed as the patriarch and "prayer giant" of his large, tight-knit and loving family. Frank volunteered and supported many school, parish and civic organizations throughout his life. These include: serving Holy Trinity Church/Holy Family Parish in various capacities from 1940 through 2020 (80 years); Fenwick High School Athletic Event Admission (1960 - 2013); John XXIII School Athletic Director (1976-1989); John XXIII and Fenwick School Boards and Boosters; Fenwick Festival Chair; Meals on Wheels; Community Pregnancy Center; Middletown Pee Wee football; Middletown Knothole Baseball; over a decade of volunteerism with Knights of Columbus Bingo and Youth Chairman; Armco Park/Armco Association Board of Directors; and the Middletown YMCA Fund Drive. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1610, and the American Legion. He enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, story-telling and spending time with family. He was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Reds. Frank adored his family and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 65 years Jeanne C. (Stabler) Long; children Jim (Suzette) Long, Greg Long, Joe (Beth) Long, Annemarie (Chris) McCarthy, Tom Long, Maureen (Greg) Gaston, Andy (Lina) Long, Steve (Marisa) Long, Kevin (Catherine) Long, Angie (Michael) Valenti, Kathy (Tony) Maritato, Maryellen (Sean) DeWolfe, Carolyn (Peter) Lenz, and Mike (Krista) Long, along with 45 grandchildren and one on the way, 2 great grandchildren and one on the way; his sister Marilyn Lambert, and his sister-in-law Mary Ann Long. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Long; his sister Jean Bruewer, and his son-in-law, Sean DeWolfe. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Father John Civille will be the celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the Church. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042 or Dayton Right to Life (https://www.daytonlife.org/) P.O. Box 321 Dayton, OH 45404. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

