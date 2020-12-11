LONG, Freda M.



Freda M. Long, age 60,



of Germantown, OH, passed away, Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on December 6, 1960, to the late Esther (Clifford) and Lloyd Binkley. Freda was active in the Middletown Sportsman Club; and enjoyed working on family genealogy and artistic crafts. Freda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Duane E. Long; 3 daughters, Leslie (Chad) Ramey, Hillary (Brian) Allen and Shelley Long; 6 grandchildren, Devin & Cameron Meseroll, David Ramey, Zahne Long, Maddison Miller-Allen and Kyla Griffith; her brother, Mark (Willie Nelle) Binkley; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Wednesday. December 16, 2020, (2 hours prior to the service), at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver rd., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Gary Wheeler officiating. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Robin's Nest~Animal Rescue, Germantown, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

