Glenn Alan Long, 89, of Springfield, passed away December 16, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born August 9, 1931, in Springfield, son of the late Glenn and Marjorie Iris (Ware) Long. Glenn was an honorable veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he fought on the front lines during the Korean Conflict. He had retired from Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs after 30 years employment. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1031, a Mason, and he loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and Brutus. He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Marjorie E. (Lewis) Long; four children, Deborah Long, Barbara (Tim) Parrett, Brian (Brenda) Long, and Pamela Long; four granddaughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Frazier, Laura (Mike) Leavitt, Jessica (Rick) Action, and Sarah (Rob) Lute; and seven great-grandchildren, Hailey, Taylor, Collin, Alexis, Evan, Gavin, and Charlie. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


