LONG, Howard A.



Age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021. Howard is survived by his wife, Loretta;



children, Stan (Joyce), Steve (Constance), and Sharon; along with his step-children, Eric, and Allen (LaDonna); many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and daughter, Sue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Boosters.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

