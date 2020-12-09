LONG, John Paul



85, of Westerville, passed away at home Monday, Dec. 7, after a long struggle with Parkinson's. He was Born on October 9, 1935, in Washington, PA, to John R. and Ruth (Ford) Long. He graduated from Washington High School and Wittenberg



University, playing football for both schools. After college he went into sales, working for Robbins & Myers, Nayadic Sciences and Pacer Pumps before starting his own business in Westerville. He raised his family in Philadelphia, where he



excelled as a slow pitch softball player and coached his kids in baseball and basketball. Sports was a lifelong passion,



especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and the Wittenberg Tigers. He loved rock 'n' roll, especially Fats



Domino and Jerry Lee Lewis. Except for a sojourn in California he was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Church. He was honest as the day is long, a role model for his many friends and entire family. A thoroughly good man, of him it can be truly said that no matter what, he always did the right thing. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susie (Wilcoxon), who was right by his side to the very end; son, Jeff (Katy



Delaney); son, Greg (Sabrina); daughter, Hilary (Jeff) Beard. He was preceded in death by daughter, Stephanie. Also



survived by grandsons, John (Bree), Jeremy (Brittany), Tyler and Ryan; and granddaughters, Erin and Brynna; as well as great-grandchildren, Maria and Adam. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Westerville and will be live streamed. He will be buried next to his daughter, Stephanie, in Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, buy a Christmas toy for a child in need.



Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

