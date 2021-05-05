X

LONG, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LONG, Linda K.

Age 75 passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Carl and Elizabeth Call. Linda worked for many years at

Simpson Industries and then in Environmental Services at

Kettering Hospital. She attended Moraine City Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Call; her sister-in-law, Nancy Call and her nephew, Carl

Bradley Call. Survivors include her sister, Lillian (Frank) Conti; her daughters, Michelle Barker (Anthony Strother) and Angela (Jim) Koon; grandchildren, Candice (Matt) Heeter, Derek

(Brittany) Koon, Jamie Wilson, and Dustin Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jordan Heeter, Aiden Heeter, and Axel Wilson; nieces, Beth (David) Beeson, Kathy (Michael) Bernard, and

Tina (Mike) Ward; nephews, William (Susan) Call and Mike (Teresa) Conti. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Dayton for their care to Linda during her

final days. A private family service will be held at Tobias

Funeral Home- Belmont, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Interment will follow at Woodland

Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-belmont-chapel/6928?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

