LONG, MICHAEL

Michael Dennis Long age 78 of Springdale, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born January 10, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Donald and Zella (nee Denny) Long. Mr. Long was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked as an HVAC engineer at Procter and Gamble, retiring in 1999. He was a generous person who would fix anything for those in need. He was a song leader, Sunday School teacher, and builder of churches in the area for many years. Mr. Long is survived by his wife Lynda Long; two daughters Amy (Tim) Bahorik and Melynda Caswell; six grandchildren Hanna (Jonny) Lacey, Jonah Bahorik, Samuel Bahorik, Zoe Caswell, Alex Caswell, and Emma Caswell; and one sister Donna (Tom Lane) Lischer. Mr. Long was also preceded in death by his step mother Charlotte (nee Weber) Long. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at RT. 4, Fairfield on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 10:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 AM, with Pastor Ken Ogle, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy.



