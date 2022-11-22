LONG, Paula



Age 68, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, where she had been a patient for two weeks. Paula was born January 24, 1954, in Middletown and lived here all her life. She was a teacher at Middletown, Monroe and Butler Tech Schools retiring in 2007 after over 40 years of service. Paula was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God and loved spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her father, Charles Reid; and her husband, David Long in 2021. She is survived by one son, Chris (Rebecca) Long; one granddaughter, Eleanor Long; her mother, Louise Reid; two sisters, Sharon Waits and Cindy (Tom) Watson; several nieces, nephews, church family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website,



www.herr-riggs.com