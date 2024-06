Long (Tidd), Retta A



Passed on June 20, 2024. Funeral Services will be held 12:30 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at Grape Grove Church of Christ, 6626 Grape Grove Road, Jamestown, OH 45335. Visitation from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at Church. Memorials to Grape Grove Church. Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington.





