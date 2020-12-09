LONG, Terri



63, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie and her loving husband of 40 years, Steven (2017). She is survived by her daughters, Nichol (Keith)



Stasienko and Jennifer Long; two grandchildren, Reilly and Brady Stasienko; and her sister, Judie (Don) Johnson; and



numerous relatives and friends. Terri worked for many years in the Our Lady of Mercy Cafeteria, then for Dr. Amita Patel, MD. She recently retired from Dayton Children's Hospital after 16 years of employment. Terri loved spending time with her grandchildren, crafting with a wonderful group of women, traveling with lifelong friends, and being with her dogs. Mass of Christian burial, 11:00am on Thursday, December 10, at St Henry Catholic Church. Family will receive friends from



9-10:30am on Thursday, prior to Mass at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family.

