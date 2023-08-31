Longman, Beverly Ann



Born October 10, 1947 to parents Firman and Esther Longman (Deceased). She was raised in Kettering, Ohio. Her career as a teacher took place at Baker Junior high school in Fairborn, Ohio for 25 years. She loved sports, be it teaching, playing or watching. Bev was preceded in death by her brother Robert Longman and a niece Vania Longman. She was a wonderful friend, sister, aunt, and great-aunt to her family. She enjoyed her many teaching friends and coworkers. Her door was always open to her neighbors and especially to their pets, as Beverly loved dogs and she kept treats and toys in her little buddy's special place. Left to cherish her memory are her cousin Cindy (Rick) Smith, her Sister-in-law Lois (Robert) Alexander, nephews Tony (Jody) Longman, Nick (Nancy) Longman, Great-nephews Dalton Younce, Alexander Longman, and Jack Longman, Great-Nieces Taylor (Michael) Campbell, Kristen (Braden) Gayhart, and Camilla Longman, as well as many other great nieces and nephews. Per Bev's wishes, her body was donated to Wright State University Anatomical Laboratory for study to assist in educating medical students. A memory sharing will take place September 24, 2023 from 2-4 PM at Piper Landing Clubhouse 1605 Piper Lane, Dayton, Ohio 45440. Please come and share your memories and adventures about this wonderful person.



