Longworth, Judith Stigall

Stigall Longworth, Judith



Judith A. Stigall Longworth age 78 of Cincinnati passed away on Saturday June 1, 2024. She was born on May 12, 1946 in Hamilton the daughter of the late Lawrence and Geraldine (nee Kelley) Brockman. Judith was a member of Winton Road Church of God. She was married to Phillip Longworth for 27 years before is his passing in 2017. She is survived by three children Dale (Karen) Stigall, Jeffrey (Michelle) Stigall, and Rhonda (Chris) Snyder; four siblings Darrell (Patty) Hounshell, Sharon (Larry) York, Karon Hounshell, and Jan (Mark) Hyde; five grandchildren Samantha Stigall, Kelley (Matt) King, Shelby Stigall, Krista (James) Bolser, and Hannah (Ronald) Chasteen; six great grandchildren Maya, Riley, Lincoln, Jaiden, Jameson, and Pandora. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children William E. Stigall. Visitation will be in Monday June 10, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Dennis Whitaker officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



