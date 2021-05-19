LONSBERY, Janet L.



Age 97, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born on August 29, 1923, in Montgomery County, TN, the daughter of the late Jesse and Hazel (McNutt) Holmes. Janet was married for 62 years to the love of her life, David R. Lonsberry until his passing on March 23, 2004. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Martin. Janet is survived by her beloved daughter, Cheryl (Richard) Caddell; granddaughters, Jaime Wirth and Jessica (Kris) Dobyns; great-grandchildren, Kyle McDade, Lily Wirth, Dalton, Dawson and Hudson Dobyns; niece, Linda Rogers; and nephew, George Martin. Janet graduated from High School in Springport, Michigan, and worked as a payroll clerk for most of her life. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton for many years. Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Private entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's



Hospice by visiting www.ohioshospice.org. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



