LOOKABAUGH, Gerald

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689794-01_0_0000689794-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689794-01_0_0000689794-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LOOKABAUGH, Jr., <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Gerald R. "Gary"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">70, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, in The Ohio State University James Cancer Center. He was born <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">August 27, 1950, in Springfield, the son of Gerald R. "Jerry", <br/><br/>Sr. and Joan (Chaffin) <br/><br/>Lookabaugh. Gary worked various jobs at Navistar for 10 years. After leaving Navistar, he and his partners started <br/><br/>Real Estate II where he worked as a co-owner, broker and salesman for over 40 years. He was a longtime member at Fellowship Christian where he also served on several committees. Gary was loyal to everything Springfield and supported the Springfield community and all the businesses. He was a member of the Elks #51, was past president of the Springfield Board of Realtors and various other real estate committees. Gary was an avid golfer and loved to fish and bowl. His main passion of course, was his family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Nikki (Lapp); two children and spouses, Amie and AJ Anderson, Noblesville, IN, and Katie and Thor Bisher, Springfield; five grandchildren, Olivia and Alexis Anderson and Ella, Charlie and Max Bisher; one brother, Barry Lookabaugh; several nieces and nephews and many loyal, wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Renee Hereford and Cheryl <br/><br/>Williams. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Fellowship Christian with Pastor Grant Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Springfield Christian Youth Ministries or Nehemiah Foundation. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.</font><br/>