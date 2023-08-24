Lookenott, Frederick Joseph "Joe"



FREDERICK JOSEPH "JOE" LOOKENOTT, 83, of Springfield passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023. He was born in Elverton, West Virginia on July 12, 1940, to his parents Frederick and Nell (Donnaly) Lookenott. A visitation for Joe will be held Saturday August 26th at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The service will begin at 12:00pm with burial and military honors to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice at www.ohiohospice.org. To view Joe's complete obituary and view his memorial video please visit www.littletonandrue.com





