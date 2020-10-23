X

LOONEY, Mary

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LOONEY, Mary C.

79 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Mercy Health in Urbana. She was born in Glasgow,

Scotland, on July 23, 1941, the daughter of James and Sarah (McEwen) Gormley. She had various jobs in retail and secretarial positions. She also volunteered for Mercy Medical

Center and as an usher at the Kuss Center. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Survivors include her husband, John F. Looney; three brothers and spouses, James (Marie) Gormley, John Gormley and Paul (Eileen) Gormley all of Scotland; brother-in-law, Michael J. Looney of Chicago and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John Francis Looney, Jr. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Teresa Church with burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.