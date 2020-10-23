LOONEY, Mary C.



79 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Mercy Health in Urbana. She was born in Glasgow,



Scotland, on July 23, 1941, the daughter of James and Sarah (McEwen) Gormley. She had various jobs in retail and secretarial positions. She also volunteered for Mercy Medical



Center and as an usher at the Kuss Center. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Survivors include her husband, John F. Looney; three brothers and spouses, James (Marie) Gormley, John Gormley and Paul (Eileen) Gormley all of Scotland; brother-in-law, Michael J. Looney of Chicago and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John Francis Looney, Jr. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Teresa Church with burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

