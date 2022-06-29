LOONEY, Myrtia Lorain



77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed 2:05 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield, Ohio, with her kids by her side.



Myrtia was born December 14, 1944, in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elbert Horsley and Mary C. (Powell) Horsley. On October 14, 1963, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Paul Richard Looney, who preceded her in death.



Surviving are a daughter, Diann Ranae (Doug) Rausch, son, Steven Paul (Robin) Looney, two grandchildren, Autumn Jewel Looney and Ryleigh Ranae Rausch, her dog, Cherokee, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandchild, Evan Paul Leland Rausch, brother, Davis Horsley, and sister, Oteene Conkle.



She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom until she went to work at Sears. After that, she followed her passion and opened Country Clay Ceramics where she enjoyed teaching ceramics to others for more than 30 years. She loved work, her family, traveling, country music, and talking.



Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, with Pastor Larry Moore officiating at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.



Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.



