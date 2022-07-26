dayton-daily-news logo
LOONEY, None

LOONEY, Pastor Elizabeth June

Pastor Elizabeth June Looney, 88, of Wilmington,

passed July 22, 2022. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family with Littleton Funeral Home serving the family. A celebration of life will be held on November 4, with the location to be confirmed at a later date. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for full notice and condolences.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton Funeral Home

104 N Jackson St

Sabina, OH

45169

https://www.littletonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

