LOONEY, William "Bill"



Passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. He was born May 20, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to William M. and



Geneva (Hale) Looney. Bill retired from AK Steel after 36 years of service, being at the New Miami Plant, Middletown Works Tubing Department, and Transportation Trucks. Bill devoted his time to his wife, Clara, till her time of death, and his grandchildren. Bill enjoyed working in the yard and doing many other activities with many great friends he met in life. Bill is survived by his son, Matt (Brandy) Looney, grandchildren, Sabrina Roberson, Makenzie Looney and Bryson Looney, brother-in-law, Charles (Millie) Hathaway, best friends of Makenzie's, Brenna Neff and Seiarra Neff and longtime friends of the family, Shaun, Rhonda Butcher and Laura Newsome. Bill is preceded in death by his wife and love of 46 years, Clara, his mother, Geneva and father, William M.



Visitation will be at the Home Ave. First Church of God, 426 Home Ave., Trenton, Ohio 45067 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 11:00 AM to time of service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. Online condolences to



