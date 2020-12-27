LOOS, Carol B.



Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born November 28, 1944, in England, the daughter of Howard and Betty Staigl. She married



Robert Loos on March 20, 1965, at Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield.



Carol was loved by many. She is survived by her husband,



Robert Loos and her children, Kim Stone, Michelle Skillen and Rob Loos. She also leaves her seven grandchildren, Brandi (Nick) Ruscher, Christopher Stone, Nicholas Stone, Elizabeth Skillen, Megan Loos, Adam Skillen and Jacob Loos; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Stone, Addison Ruscher and Paxton Ruscher. Carol also leaves two sisters, Stephanie (Jim) Spurlock and Christine Staigl. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, 45014 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Her final resting place will be at St. Mary's Cemetery after cremation. Please be aware of COVID precautions.



Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.



