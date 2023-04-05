Loppe, Betty Jean



Loppe, Betty Jean, 91, of Springfield passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday April 1, 2023, in Wooded Glen. She was born May 4, 1931, in Walhalla South Carolina. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Betty had a love for many things like gardening, sewing, and reading. She passed that love of reading on to family which keeps the memory of her alive. Betty also belonged to Seventh Day Adventist Church and was an avid contributor to the SPCA. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Robert Loppe, sons John and Dale Loppe, brother Frank McCall and sister Joann Weaver. Betty is survived by her children Mike (Micki) Loppe, Robert E. Loppe, Becky (Mike) Crawford and Patrick Loppe; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME on Thursday, April 6, 2023, beginning at Noon with services starting at 1:00 pm with Dear friend Tim Hawke officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family is requesting memorial contributions be made in Betty's name to SPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com .



