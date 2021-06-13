LOPRIORE, Maria G.



Age 97 of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born in Bisaccia, Italy, on January 15, 1924, the daughter of Michele and Caterina (Terlizzi) Donatiello. In May 1946, in Bisaccia, Italy, she married her husband of 61 years, Giuseppe LoPriore who preceded her in death in 2007.



She will be greatly missed by her family and friends; three daughters, Carmela (Gordon) Green of Prescott, AZ, Lydia (Ronnie) Fox of Miamisburg, OH, and Rena (Gary) Batty of Lexington, KY; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Concetta Castelluccio of Hamilton, Ohio, and Gerarda Donatiello of Italy; a brother, Leonardo Donatiello of Italy. Besides her husband, she was



also preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Antonietta LoPriore.



Visitation with family and friends will be held from 10:30-11:30 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021, followed by a Catholic Funeral service at 11:30 am in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



