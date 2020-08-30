LORIG, Gerald F. Gerald F. Lorig, age 84, passed away August 13, in Sedona, AZ. "Jerry" died peacefully in Sedona Winds Special Care unit from effects of Parkinsons disease with his wife, Nancy, holding his hand and his children 'virtually' present by way of telephone because of travel restrictions. Jerry chose his own path and his was a life well-lived. Jerry was born in Cleveland, OH, October 4, 1935, to Raymond W. And Mabel H. Lorig. He is survived by his wife of 60 years and four children; daughters, Gretchen, Heidi and Kristi and son, "Chip". He has eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by a brother, Brian in Cleveland and sister, Chris in Oklahoma. The family lived in Lakewood, OH, where he took advantage of summer activities available at the waterfront as well as enjoying Browns football and Indians baseball games. After graduation from St. Edward high school in 1953, he enrolled at Michigan State University and joined Theta Chi Fraternity. Jerry and Nancy met at Michigan State where successful conference championships began his life-long enthusiasm for Big 10 football and he attended two winning Rose Bowl tournaments in Pasadena while at MSU. He entered law school at The Ohio State University in 1957, graduating with the class of 1960. Jerry began his legal career as Assistant City Prosecutor in Springfield and remained in private practice until the late 1960s when he was elected a judge in Municipal Court. During his more than thirty years in Municipal and Common Pleas courts he enjoyed working with County employees, chatting with lawyers passing through his office and meeting many new friends while running for re-election. His family expresses appreciation for all assisting him in his professional career. Jerry was often seen riding his bicycle to the courthouse as well as surrounding roads for recreation and he took part in time trials and road racing contests with fellow racers in nearby counties. In addition, he enjoyed wind surfing and water skiing vacations as well as driving his vintage vehicles with Nancy and friends to area car shows through the years. Jerry and Nancy were married in Dowagiac, MI, where the family enjoyed many summers at a family home at nearby Magician Lake. He and Nancy moved to Sedona in 2008, where he continued biking with further travel visiting National Parks through the Western States and Canada. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Sedona, volunteering with St. Vincent dePaul. He will be buried in Springfield.

