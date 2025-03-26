LORTON, Carol J.



Age 89, born on August 12, 1935 to Richard Weinman and Adjorie Brinker Weinman in Hamilton, Ohio. She worked for Sirk Realty for many years as a secretary and later as a realtor. From there she worked and helped start the beginning of Buddy's Carpet Barn. She was an avid golfer and tennis player. In 1978, she married Parker Lorton and spent many wonderful loving years together. They spent winters in Estero, Florida. Carol is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Parker, her daughter, Brenda Peterson of Wilmington, N.C., step-daughter, Sherri Badalaty, of Estero, Florida, and son-in-law, Brian McIlwee of Chicago, Illinois, grandchildren; Shannen Hoffman, Laura Adams, Devin Marcouri, Catlin McIlwee, Ryan McIlwee, Kyle Scheidler, and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Sara Jane Nixon officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital, Shriners Children's Ohio, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, One Children's Plaza -2 West, Dayton, Ohio 45404. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com