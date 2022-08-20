LOTHAMER, Gerald D.



Gerald D. Lothamer, 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Gerald was born December 12, 1940, in Payne, Ohio, son of the late Francis and Elsie (Monnier) Lothamer. He served 4 years in the Coast Guard from 1958-1962, then 50 years at B.F. Goodrich and Navistar before retiring. After his retirement, he was the Head Greenkeeper at National Links Golf Course in Springfield, Ohio, and was an avid golfer for years. Gerald is survived by his wife, Vicki Lothamer of Springfield, Ohio, children, Mark (Blythe) Lothamer, Dean (Sharleen) Lothamer, Lori Price, Theresa (Lynn) Wieland, Tammy Dunn and Ashli Blair. Grandchildren, Whitney (Tony) Viar, Casey (Michelle) Lothamer, Morgan (Tom) Ryder, Courtney, Katelyn, Alyssa and Madison Lothamer, Breon (Jordan) Price, Taylor (Sydney Alcaraz) Price, Andrew (Laura) Wieland, Austin (Meaghan) Wieland, Brianna Dickson, Joshua Folden, Derrick Dunn, Shawnt'a Dunn. Great-grandchildren, Austin Cooper, Anna and Kasen Viar, Camden Daz Lothamer, Ellie and Elise Ryder, Aria Price, Ryann, Clair and Molly Wieland, Cooper Wieland, Aurora Folden, Cecilia Dunn, and Kyan Murphy. One brother, Wilbur Lothamer, three sisters, Linda Adams, Carol Lamper, and Judy Kitchen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wayne Lothamer, Norman Lothamer, sisters, LaDonna Baker and Arlene Goeltzenlenchter. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM with Father Larry Gearhart officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to Hospice or cancer research. Condolences may be shared at jkzfh.com.

