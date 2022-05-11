LOTZ, Loren N.



Age 81, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 14, 1941, the son of Gordon and Idah (Blatt) Lotz.



Survivors include three children, Shawn M. Lotz, Valerie Lotz and Serena Lotz; two sisters, Jennifer McGinnis and Lois Werder; a brother, Thomas (Pat) Lotz; numerous nieces, and nephews, especially Melanie McKnight. He was preceded in death by a son, Eric Benjamin Lotz; his parents; a brother,



Gordon Lotz; a sister, Frances Lotz Verdin.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am Thursday at the funeral Home.




