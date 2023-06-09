Loubier, Paul M.



Age 72 of Tipp City, passed unexpectedly May 19, 2023, at Kettering Medical Center. Born May 16, 1951, in Lewiston, Maine, he was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Katrina, his 3 children Brittany Loubier-Vervisch (Carl) of Tampa, FL, Chris Loubier (Anne) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Katie Loubier (Doug Hicks) of Beavercreek, OH, and one grandson, Brooks Loubier. Additionally, he is survived by his brother Dan and his sisters Diane Hull and Patricia Sizemore, nieces & nephews.



A 1970 graduate of Waterville High School; he earned his BS in 1975 from Nasson College where he played hockey. In 1988 he opened his own restaurant, Tipp O' the Town Family Restaurant, which welcomed travelers and residents in Tipp City for 29 years. He was a member of the Miami Valley Visitors & Convention Bureau and Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. Paul sponsored local youth sports teams and the Mum Festival for years and regularly donated blood. His final act was donating his lungs, liver, and tissues to save the lives of others. His family was his greatest treasure and he loved spending time with them, spending many happy hours on Norris Lake in TN and Lake Winnecook in ME. Paul will be fondly remembered for his love of surprises, his wonderful laugh, his giving nature, and his sense of humor.



Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City from 10-11am Saturday, June 10. Memorial mass at 11am with burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Life Connection of Ohio, the Tipp City Foundation, or the charity of your choice.



www.lifeconnection.org tippfoundation.org



Arrangements: Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.

