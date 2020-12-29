SKAPIN, Louisa Antonia "Lou"



LOUISA ANTONIA "LOU" SKAPIN, 91, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Traditions of Beavercreek on December 25, 2020, and became a Christmas Angel. She was born in Cleveland on January 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Hrvatin) Bezek. Louisa dedicated herself to raising her children and being a homemaker. Her greatest achievement was in raising five rambunctious children to be loving, independent, successful, and happy individuals. She truly loved to sew and made many clothes and stuffed dolls for her grand - and great-grandchildren. She is survived by four children, Larry (Sandra) Skapin of Beavercreek, OH, Jeffrey (Dawna) Skapin of Kent, OH, Gregory (Sue) Skapin of Kirtland, OH, and Lucinda "Cindi" (Kenneth) Soltesz of W. Palm Beach, FL; daughter-in-law, Debra Skapin of Mayfield Hts, OH; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Edward A. Skapin on December 21, 2019, a son, Ronald Skapin, a sister, Helen Abromovic, and a brother, Stanley Bezek. Services and entombment at the Ohio Masonic Home Cemetery will be private. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. You may express condolences to the family at



