Lovelace, L.C.



Mrs. L.C. Lovelace, age 76, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023.



Memorial service 12 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church. 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Trotwood, Ohio. Calling hour 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

