X

LOVELESS, Judith

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LOVELESS, Judith Ann Age 77, of South Charleston and Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Judy was born July 18, 1943, to the late Dee and Ruby (McCormick) Dillard. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, William (Bill) Loveless; and siblings, Ester, Ruth, and Jim. Judy is survived by her son, Brian (Genie) Loveless; granddaughters, Morgan and Makenna Loveless; several nieces and nephews, and numerous dear friends. A private family gathering will be held to honor Judy. She will be buried next to her husband at Vernon- Asbury Cemetery, Pleasant Township. Care entrusted to INGLING, WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, South Charleston. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.