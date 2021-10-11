LOWERY, James

LOWERY, Jr., James



Of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in his residence. James or Tim as he was known by



family and friends. He was born March 3, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio to the late James and Martha (Cassell) Lowery, Sr. Tim was a member of Trinity A.M.E. Church his entire life where he always praised God's name in many ways, his favorite scripture was John 3:16 and his favorite song was "In Times Like These". Tim served in the United States Army National Guard where he enjoyed traveling while protecting his country and he was a member of Akbar. Tim leaves behind one sister, Kathern "Noff" Lowery, an Aunt, Ruth Stone, a special cousin Elizabeth "Lumpy" Tucker; four nephews Eric Lollis, Sean



(Julia) Lollis, Jeffery (Michele) Lollis, Robyn Lollis, and a special niece Akia Gatewood all of Springfield; two special step-nieces Brittney Rideout, Noella Prige Horsely, five great-nieces Ericka, Shawna', Jocelyn, Na'Ashari, and Dawn'ye Lollis; two great-nephews Jeffery, Jr and Jeru Lollis and twenty great-great-nieces and nephew. A host of family and friends, the



residents of North Hill Towers who always looked after each other. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ethel



Lollis, Grandparents, Uncle General and Aunt Catherine (Cassell), Bradford who were all instrumental in his upbringing. Service for James Lowery will be, held on Tuesday,



October 12, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at 12 noon with Reverend Dr. Peggy Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. A social distancing



protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

