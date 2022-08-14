LOWMAN, Charles

LOWMAN, III, Charles A. "Bud"



Charles A. Lowman, III "Bud", age 79, formerly of Centerville, of The Villages, Florida, passed away August 10, 2022, on the golf course in Florida doing what he loved. He was born September 30, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles A. and Mary Louise (Jones) Lowman, II. Bud grew up in West Carrollton, graduated from West Carrollton High School and remained close to many of his high school friends over the years. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from The Ohio University and his Law degree from Ohio Northern University.



Bud began his career as an Attorney before becoming a Judge for Miamisburg Municipal Court from 1980 until 1988. Bud then went on to serve the Montgomery Co. Domestic Relations Court from 1988 until his retirement in 2000. After his retirement he enjoyed serving as a Visiting Judge for the State of Ohio.



In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Jean, brothers Stephen Paul and Jeffrey Allen, and his daughters, Stacia Nicole and Nikki Rachelle as well as many other loving relatives.



He is survived by his children, Eric Charles (Georgianne) Lowman, and Stacia Jean Lowman; two granddaughters, Ava Nicole and Adeline Marie "Addy" Lowman; his sister Terri Lynn Crawford Schumann; his special friend, Ana Alvarez, and his beloved dog and friend, "Jocko", along with many other relatives and friends.



Bud loved playing golf and watching all sports. He enjoyed playing cards and listening to music. Bud was involved in many charities especially raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis along with other charities. Most of all Bud loved spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for being very caring, his charisma and not being afraid to speak his mind.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Dayton-Cincinnati Chapter, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45242, 513-533-9300, in Bud's memory.



