Lowman, Maria Rosaria



a beloved member of the Dayton community, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the age of 74. Born on March 22, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, Maria was the only child of Marco and Josephine Dimitri, Sicilian immigrants who instilled in her a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for family. Maria, known for her warm heart and infectious smile, will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and dedication to her family. Maria is survived by her loving daughters, Gina Lowman and Tracy Lowman, her cherished cousin Linda Chiovaro, and her adored grandchildren, Greg, Giselle, Giulian, and Giovanni. Maria's professional career was marked by her unwavering commitment and dedication to her work. For 21 years, she served as a valued employee of Command Roofing Co. Upon her retirement, Maria transitioned to a part-time role as a medical courier for Compunet Clinical Laboratories, ultimately becoming a full-time employee. She found immense joy and fulfillment in her job, treasuring her relationships with her colleagues and making lifelong friendships along the way. Even after retiring due to illness, Maria remained in touch with her former coworkers, a testament to the impact she had on their lives. Outside of work, Maria cherished her connections with her Carroll high school classmates, gathering with them monthly for dinners and reminiscing about their shared memories. She also found solace in reading, eagerly flipping through the pages of her favorite books, and enjoyed relaxing by watching her beloved TV shows. Maria's adventurous spirit sparked joy as she cruised around in her Jeep with the top down, embracing the freedom of the open road. To honor Maria's life and share cherished memories, a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio. Prior to the service, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, loved ones and friends are welcome to pay their respects during the visitation at the church. Following the Mass of Christian Burial, Maria will be laid to rest in a solemn entombment at Calvary Cemetery, a place of eternal peace located at 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation (ACCRF) in memory of Maria Rosaria Lowman. Contributions can be sent to the following address: Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation (ACCRF) P.O. Box 442 Needham, MA 02494. Maria's warm spirit, love for her family, and dedication to her work will always be remembered. She was a shining example of resilience and kindness, and her impact on the lives she touched will endure in the hearts of all who knew her.



