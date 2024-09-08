Lozan, Michael J.



Michael J. "Mike" Lozan, passed away unexpectedly, on September 1, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and adventure. He was 82.



Son of the late George and Georgia Lozan, he was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1942. He graduated from Chaminade High School in Dayton Ohio in 1962.



He is survived by his two daughters, Arianne Lozan and her partner Andrew Price of Weymouth and Shonna Lozan of Worcester. He was a loving brother to Beverly Bassett and her husband Max of Vermont. Predeceased by brothers Robert "Boggie" Bogivitz and Robert G Lozan. Also survived by Arianne and Shonna's mother, Kathleen Heger-Rivera and her husband Perry Rivera.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 8:45 AM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main St. (Rt. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital) , Weymouth. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Mike's name may be made to Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, APT 809, Arlington, VA 22202. See www.Keohane.com for full obituary.



