LUCAS, Thelma J.

Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was a wonderful and devoted wife to the late Ed

Lucas. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and retired from Maria-Joseph Living Care Center. She was a faithful member of Freedom Faith M. B. Church where she served as an usher. Preceded in death by parents, William and Evelyn Fields; son, Joseph Arnold; daughter, Cecelia Arnold; five siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Charles Arnold; daughters, JoAnn Caldwell, Anita Baker, Constance Arnold, Phyllis Clements, Carol Rose; brother, William Fields; sisters, Helen Glosson, Delores

Thurman; a host of grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, December 8, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

