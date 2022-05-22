dayton-daily-news logo
LUCAS, Wanda Lee

Wanda Lee Lucas, 71, of West Milton, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. Thank you for your nursing care. Thank you

Cassandra and Teresa (or is it Theresa?)

She is preceded in death by her mother Virginia Vaughn, her

father Johnny Vaughn, brother Donald Collins, sister Pat and brother Ronald Vaugh.

What is life? Statistically she was born August 9, 1950, in Science Hill; daughter of Virginia (Collins) Vaughn and Johnny Vaughn. She is survived by husband, Herb (I don't know why she stayed with me!), her beloved son, Mikie Pennington, Jr. and long-time girlfriend Robin, sister Jackie Clark and Tom Clark and loving neices, cousins and family members. There are also the cats Callie, Fran and Heather, Mallie and Tiger!

What was her life? Wanda worked at ATT, doctor's office, Piedmont—USAir and Relizon/WorkflowOne. She loved

everyone she worked with. Wanda immersed herself in their lives. She knew all their children and all their lives. Lord! She was everybody's mother and comfort! Cakes, cards and visits. She cared!

What is life? It is 71 years of touching people's lives. Wanda embraced so many people–she was a tsumani of love for those she knew and even those she didn't.

What was our life? It was a marriage that satisfied the contractual "I do's" with "for better or for worse." Enjoy the "for betters" and embrace the "for worsts", No matter how bad it is at the end, if you are there—-then the contract is satisfied. The "I do" becomes the "we did".

"But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint" (Isaiah 40:31).

Wanda is a Wright State Anantomical Donor. Memorial service this summer TBD.

